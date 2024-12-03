Spotify Wrapped 2024: When is it coming?

The end of November typically coincides with Spotify dropping its annual Spotify Wrapped year-in-music recap. However, we’re three days into December and there’s still no sign of Wrapped.

Apple released its own musical year in review, Apple Music Replay, on December 3rd, leaving Spotify fans eager to see their results.

Scroll down to discover everything you need to know about Spotify Wrapped 2024, including when it’s coming, where you’ll be able to find your results and whether or not it’s too late to rack up streams to count toward your 2024 Wrapped.

While Spotify has not announced an official date for Wrapped 2024, the music streamer has repeatedly dropped hints that the end-of-year recap is on its way.

From an X post that reads “Wrapped is coming… bets on your Top Artist?” to a short video showing unique renders of the Spotify logo themed around popular albums from 2024 that ends with “Your Wrapped is coming soon”, it’s clear Spotify is dedicated to building hype around this year’s recap.

The question is, how much longer will we have to wait?

In previous years, Spotify has released Wrapped at the end of November or the beginning of December. In 2020 and 2021 this meant December 1st, while in 2022 and 2023 Wrapped arrived on November 30th. We initially anticipated that Wrapped 2024 would land on November 30 based on this timeline. However, that date has obviously passed and Wrapped remains nowhere to be seen.

Interestingly, one Reddit user noticed that Wrapped has arrived on a Wednesday these last three years (via Forbes). By this logic, we could expect Wrapped to arrive on December 4th, though Spotify has of course remained hush on the topic.

What day does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

It used to be that Spotify only collected your streaming data between January 1 and October 31, giving the streaming service time to finalise assets and complete quality assurance.

“The reason we have this hard cut-off is just for the sake of campaign logistics”, Spotify’s associate director for Creator Growth and Programs Brendan Codey told Newsweek in 2021. “We need to QA the site and we need to finalize assets for Wrapped, all of which takes a while. You throw Thanksgiving into the mix as well and we have even less time”.

However, in 2023, Spotify reassured users on X that “Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31”.

It’s not clear exactly when the cut-off point was in November or December 2024, but it doesn’t seem very likely that Spotify is still recording data this far into December if it plans to share that information anywhere near its usual release date.

How to see Spotify stats for 2024?

When Spotify Wrapped 2024 does drop, you’ll be able to find your results in the mobile app or by visiting Spotify’s Wrapped landing page and signing into your account.