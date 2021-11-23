Spotify will help you further your latest Netflix obsession

Spotify and Netflix are aligning to bring music from the latter’s hit TV shows and movies to listeners of the former’s all-conquering streaming service.

The new Netflix Hub within Spotify will make it easier to surface the sounds from binge-worthy content like Bridgerton and Squid Game.

It’s in response to loads of Netflix viewers rushing to Spotify to continue the party after they’ve finished watching the show. In fact, Spotify users created 22,500 unique Squid Game-themed playlists, just two weeks after it dropped.

The Netflix Hub is available to Spotify Free and Premium users in the UK and will feature official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts – like the scripted Stranger Things-based Rebel Robin: Surviving Hawkins podcast – and there’s even some exclusive content you can only find on Spotify.

“Within the hub, fans will have easy access to official playlists for buzzy TV hits like La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), Bridgerton, and On My Block, as well as the official soundtrack for shows like Squid Game, Bruised, and Cowboy Bebop,” Spotify writes in a press release.

“Creators are also here to explore the shows and movies you can’t stop talking about on Netflix-related podcasts like Okay, Now Listen, Netflix Is A Daily Joke, 10/10 (Would Recommend), and The Crown: The Official Podcast.”

There’ll also be a behind the scenes look at the making of the sound-track for The Harder They Fall, a new western film on Netflix.

Spotify says Netflix users are left wanting more after they’re done with the viewing experience and is pitching Spotify as the best place to continue the “internet-wide obsessions.”

The launch of the hub comes after Spotify ditched the shuffle button from album pages across the service in response to a request from Adele. The company also re-added lyrics pages to tracks after a long absence, so the company continues to evolve its offering to free and paying customers.