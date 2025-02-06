Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The final piece of the Spotify Hi-Fi jigsaw might be in place

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify has come to a new agreement with Warner Music Group that could potentially lead to the long-awaited launch of Spotify Hi-Fi.

The new multi-year accord between the record label and the streaming provider covers recordings and publishing rights.

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

Sony SRS-XP700 price crash

The bombastic Sony SRS-XP700 speaker is now just a fraction of its original price, making it a bargain buy for music lovers and hosts alike.

  • AO
  • Save £140
  • Now just £389
View Deal

One of the reported reasons Spotify has had to delay its Hi-Fi lossless tier is the inability to strike deals with the publishers. This takes care of a big one.

“WMG and Spotify will work together to shape the future of audio-visual streaming and enhance the value of music,” Spotify said in a press release on February 6.

“The new deal will help deliver new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalog, further paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles.”

The key there is the “further paid subscription tiers.” which hopefully means Spotify Hi-Fi will be rolling out with a quickness.

The streaming company’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek also promised 2025 will be a “year of accelerated execution.” That’s promising considering the absence of execution on the item that’s number one on Spotify subscribers’ wishlists.

This news comes in the wake of a new agreement with Universal Music Group, one of the other major hitters.

“UMG and Spotify will collaborate closely to advance the next era of streaming innovation,” the companies announced late last month.

These deals almost certainly remove some of the roadblocks Spotify had been experiencing as it looks to broaden its offerings this year.

There have been rumblings of a “Super Premium” subscription tier which could offer lossless audio as well as extra perks for fans, like earlier access and bonus content.

Is it happening, finally?

At this point there have been so many Spotify Hi-Fi false dawns that I’m firmly in the “won’t believe it until I see it” camp. However, the last weeks’ developments feel significant. Two major labels with newly-inked deals brings the likelihood of a launch more real than ever. Maybe we can dare to dream, Spotify Hi-Fi will be with before the clocks change?

Chris Smith

By Chris Smith

You might like…

Three years on, Spotify Hi-Fi launch plans still in ‘early days’

Three years on, Spotify Hi-Fi launch plans still in ‘early days’

Chris Smith 7 months ago
Spotify HiFi may finally be nigh, with beyond Premium price

Spotify HiFi may finally be nigh, with beyond Premium price

Chris Smith 2 years ago
What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far about the lossless audio tier

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far about the lossless audio tier

Kob Monney 2 years ago
Spotify HiFi: Can we dare to dream the wait ends in March?

Spotify HiFi: Can we dare to dream the wait ends in March?

Chris Smith 2 years ago
When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

When will Spotify HiFi launch? More delays for Apple Music lossless rival

Chris Smith 3 years ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access