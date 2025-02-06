The final piece of the Spotify Hi-Fi jigsaw might be in place

Spotify has come to a new agreement with Warner Music Group that could potentially lead to the long-awaited launch of Spotify Hi-Fi.

The new multi-year accord between the record label and the streaming provider covers recordings and publishing rights.

One of the reported reasons Spotify has had to delay its Hi-Fi lossless tier is the inability to strike deals with the publishers. This takes care of a big one.

“WMG and Spotify will work together to shape the future of audio-visual streaming and enhance the value of music,” Spotify said in a press release on February 6.

“The new deal will help deliver new fan experiences, a deeper music and video catalog, further paid subscription tiers, and differentiated content bundles.”

The key there is the “further paid subscription tiers.” which hopefully means Spotify Hi-Fi will be rolling out with a quickness.

The streaming company’s founder and CEO Daniel Ek also promised 2025 will be a “year of accelerated execution.” That’s promising considering the absence of execution on the item that’s number one on Spotify subscribers’ wishlists.

This news comes in the wake of a new agreement with Universal Music Group, one of the other major hitters.

“UMG and Spotify will collaborate closely to advance the next era of streaming innovation,” the companies announced late last month.

These deals almost certainly remove some of the roadblocks Spotify had been experiencing as it looks to broaden its offerings this year.

There have been rumblings of a “Super Premium” subscription tier which could offer lossless audio as well as extra perks for fans, like earlier access and bonus content.