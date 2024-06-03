Spotify US prices hiked again, but is the UK next?

Spotify has raised the price of its Premium subscriptions in the US once again, and Brits could be next.

The company is raising the prices of all tariffs in the United States, and is beginning to notify subscribers. The individual tier is going up from £10.99 to $11.99, while the Duo plan designed for couples is going up to $16.99 a month from $14.99.

The Family Plan, which offers up to six accounts, has gone up to $19.99 from £16.99 a month. That’s a rather obscene $3 a month increase.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience,” Spotify says in email that’ll begin going out to users next month. The price changes were rumoured in April.

In a blog post, the company added: “On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

This is the second time in less than a year Spotify has put the prices up on users in the United States following the July 2023 hike. It means the price of the Family subscription has gone up 30% in the last 11 months.

The price hike only applies to the United States right now, but it’s perfectly possible the company will expand the price hikes to the UK and other territories.

The July 2023 price hike saw the Premium prices in the UK go up by £1. We have contacted Spotify about whether it intends to raise prices in the UK.