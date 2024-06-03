Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify US prices hiked again, but is the UK next?

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify has raised the price of its Premium subscriptions in the US once again, and Brits could be next.

The company is raising the prices of all tariffs in the United States, and is beginning to notify subscribers. The individual tier is going up from £10.99 to $11.99, while the Duo plan designed for couples is going up to $16.99 a month from $14.99.

OnePlus 10T drops to £256.25 in insane price

OnePlus 10T drops to £256.25 in insane price

OnePlus 10T is an excfellent mid-range phone and now it’s dropped all the way down from £629 to £256.25.

  • Amazon
  • Was £629
  • Now £256.25
View Deal

The Family Plan, which offers up to six accounts, has gone up to $19.99 from £16.99 a month. That’s a rather obscene $3 a month increase.

“We’re increasing the price of Premium Individual so that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product offerings and features, and bring you the best experience,” Spotify says in email that’ll begin going out to users next month. The price changes were rumoured in April.

In a blog post, the company added: “On Spotify, users discover and enjoy music, podcasts, and audiobooks. So that we can continue to invest in and innovate on our product features and bring users the best experience, we occasionally update our prices.”

This is the second time in less than a year Spotify has put the prices up on users in the United States following the July 2023 hike. It means the price of the Family subscription has gone up 30% in the last 11 months.

The price hike only applies to the United States right now, but it’s perfectly possible the company will expand the price hikes to the UK and other territories.

The July 2023 price hike saw the Premium prices in the UK go up by £1. We have contacted Spotify about whether it intends to raise prices in the UK.

You might like…

How to start a Jam on Spotify

How to start a Jam on Spotify

Hannah Davies 2 months ago
How to watch music videos on Spotify

How to watch music videos on Spotify

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
How to find your Spotify Daylist

How to find your Spotify Daylist

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words