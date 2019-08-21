The Spotify story will be told in a TV series

On the surface of it, it may not have the big-screen lustre of the two movies about the life of Steve Jobs, but the story of Spotify is still getting its own TV series.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that The Banijay Group’s Yellow Bird UK production unit has optioned ‘Spotify Untold’, a book which plots the music streaming software’s journey from plucky startup to changing the way the world listens to music.

The show will explore how the “secretive start-up wooed record companies, shook the music industry to its core and conquered Wall Street.” It is, according to the press release, “a journey beset with egos, obstacles, and betrayal.”

The series will apparently mainly be covering Spotify’s “turbulent” arrival across the Atlantic, and the ensuing rivalry with Apple and its Beats Music platform (now known as Apple Music.) So you can expect to see a third actor portray Steve Jobs in the near future, then.

“Spotify Untold is the ultimate tale of achieving the impossible and unimaginable,” said Yellow Bird’s Berna Levin. “A modern-day David vs. Goliath set in the dynamic arena of the music industry, this is the true story of youth challenging the establishment. With reality trumping fiction at every turn, we will explore one of the greatest and most surprising technological advancements of our time.”

The authors of the book, Sven Carlsson and Jonas Leijonhufvud, will consult on the project, though Levin will be in the executive producer’s chair. “The Spotify story is a drama at the highest levels of tech, music and finance,” Carlsson said. “It’s perfect for the screen and Yellow Bird is the ideal partner, with their strong track record in making Nordic stories come alive on the international scene.”

