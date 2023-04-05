Spotify to finally shut down Spotify Live

Streaming service Spotify announced that it’s shutting down Spotify Live, a live radio station feature where users could listen to conversations as they happened.

Spotify Live originally began with Locker Room, a sports-centric version of the app Clubhouse, which Spotify purchased in 2021. Basically, the idea was to offer listeners a space where they could connect directly with each other and listen to creators live. Eventually, Spotify launched Spotify Greenroom. The idea was the same as Locker Room, but Greenroom would cater to all kinds of interests and niches outside of sports. In 2022, Greenroom was rebranded as Spotify Live, bringing us up to today.

While Spotify Live has been around for a while, you may not have heard much about it, because it never really took off, and accordingly, you might not be too surprised it’s shutting down. According to Spotify, the service will be fully shut down by 30 April 2023, so if you’re at all interested in having a look at what could have been, you better do it while you still can.

In an email to Gizmodo, Spotify had the following to say about Spotify Live, “After a period of experimentation and learnings around how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app,” continuing, “We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app. We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans.”

While Spotify Live may be going away, it doesn’t seem like Spotify plans to stop trying new things. In 2023, Spotify introduced its AI-powered DJ and also updated its interface to sport a new TikTok-style home feed filled with music video clips and other visuals as opposed to its standard lists. Plus, Spotify HiFi is ever on the horizon, too, and will hopefully come eventually.