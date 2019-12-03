Spotify’s sleep timer has finally made it to the iPhone

Android users were gifted the feature back in May, but iOS fans had been overlooked, forced to turn their music off manually before they could catch some shut eye. This injustice has now been righted, as Spotify has included the feature in its latest iOS update.

To use the feature, listeners just need to navigate to the ‘Currently Playing’ screen, tap the three small dots in the top right corner, then scroll down to the ‘Sleep Timer’ function. You can set the timer for any interval between five minutes and one hour.

It doesn’t look like this feature has reached everyone’s iPhone just yet, although Spotify has said that it should be fully rolled out today. If you’re still desperate to use the new timer but can’t find it on your phone, there are a couple of alternatives.

The first one is to try out a podcast, which has had the sleep timer feature enabled for a while. You might not fancy listening to a raucous comedy for 30 minutes, but there are some soothing sleep casts out there that should do the trick.

Alternately, you can use the iOS Clock app to stop your tunes. Just navigate to the Timer section, change the ‘When Timer Ends’ option to ‘Stop Playing’, then set the interval period for however long it takes you to nod off.

This does tend to give a little bleep to let you know your music has just switched off, which is a fairly jolting when you’re trying to doze off. Anyone who doesn’t want that experience should probably stick with Spotify’s sleep timer.

To get the new Sleep Timer, users need to make sure they have the latest version of the app, which you can do via the App Store.

