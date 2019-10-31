Spotify’s new Seven Worlds, One Planet collaboration will satisfy all of your Sir David Attenborough cravings

BBC Studios is taking over Spotify from today, showcasing clips and music from Seven Worlds, One Planet, to satisfy all of your Sir David Attenborough-narrated needs.

Spotify is collaborating with the BBC to celebrate the release of Seven Worlds, One Planet and its gorgeous soundtrack.

Both Spotify Free and Premium users will be able to watch seven featured videos dedicated to wildlife stories and endangered species from around the world, from the rainforests in South America to the last two northern white rhinos in Africa.

Spotify users will also be able to stream the Seven Worlds, One Planet soundtrack, composed by the legendary Hans Zimmer, and Bleeding Fingers Music.

On top of this, from today, the BBC Earth podcast will be available to binge on the platform. The podcast, which is hosted by Emily Knight, will feature behind-the-scenes content from show producers and camera crew along with stories of people from around the globe.

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series presented by Attenborough showcasing each continent and the unique animal life inhabiting it. The show explores, not only the diversity of life on each continent, but the challenges that each creature faces in a modern world dominated by humanity and how these challenges differ from continent to continent.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Spotify on a global launch for our latest natural history landmark series, Seven Worlds, One Planet”, said BBC Studios’ global director of digital marketing, Jasmine Dawson. “We’re constantly looking for fresh, innovative ways of storytelling, and these videos along with Hans Zimmer’s stunning soundtrack will help to bring the story of the seven different continents to life for a whole new generation”.

“As a platform that provides world-class programmes and content which informs and entertains millions of people in the UK and around the world, BBC Studios is the perfect partner for this global first takeover experience on Spotify”, said Spotify UK head of sales Rakesh Patel.

The BBC will take over the Spotify homepage from today so keep an ear out for 3D audio ads promoting the series popping up throughout the platform.

