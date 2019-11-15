Spotify reckons it can create your perfect road trip playlist – try it now

What’s a road trip without a custom-built killer playlist to get you through those long miles with a top-of-the-lungs singalong alongside your favourite allies?

Now, if you’re in dereliction of your road trippin’ duties by not spending hours meticulously planning the tracks and song order of a destination-based playlist, Spotify is here to help.

The music streaming firm has launched a new Soundtrack Your Ride feature, which will curate a playlist, depending on your answers to a quiz and the duration of your trip.

Once authorised, the new feature will ask Spotify you to enter you start and end points, enabling it to create a playlist long enough to get you from A-to-B.

Next you’ll be asked who’s in the car with you (solo, friends, partner, kids or pets), and to choose a genre and a mood. The options here include mellow, singalongs, high-energy, classic and pedal to the metal.

You’ll choose your ultimate driving song from a choice of a few (Nitro by The Offspring, obviously) and even tell the app what type of car you’re driving. Apparently the difference between riding in a convertible or an SUV affects the type of playlist you’ll receive.

After the quiz is complete, you can select ‘Get My Playlist’ and tick a box that enables tracks with explicit lyrics to get included.

Once the playlist has been created, you can send it to Spotify, where it’ll be ready and waiting in the mobile app for your road trip. In our experience, you can see Spotify is doing its best to include songs that are already in your library, with a few outliers.

Unfortunately, you can only create the playlist using the Spotify web app, rather than in the mobile app, meaning you’ll need to plan in advance. What do you think of the feature? Share your drive-time playlists with us @TrustedReviews on Twitter.

