Spotify brings the ‘repeat’ button home, so you can all calm down now

Ah, the repeat button. It’s perfect for those times when you’re really feeling a track, an album or playlist and it’s all you want to listen to. Indeed the button has been playing it again since the Discman replaced the Walkman as the music player of choice.

That’s explains why many Spotify subscribers were highly perturbed, last month, when the company removed the repeat button from the main playback screen and buried it within the menu. How rude!

Thankfully, it appears Spotify has realised the error of its ways and has started to return the repeat button to its rightful place, as part of a wider UI refresh. It also sees a larger title for the song with the heart button moved to the right of that title.

A new version of the app has started to rollout, once again giving users the opportunity to ensure that once an album or playlist has finished, it will commence spinning from the beginning. Once again, you can tap the button to repeat the whole queue, or hold it briefly to repeat the track currently playing.

The Verge reports the update will roll out to all users in the next few days, which should appease those who took to Reddit to complain about the change.

“Why on earth would they move the repeat button and hide it behind a menu?” wrote Z0idberg_MG on Reddit. “Move the heart button. Pretty much anything else. Play. Pause. Stop. Repeat. Shuffle. These are the key functions for a music player.”

One Reddit user speculated that Spotify wanted to quell the use of the future in favour of the heart button, that gives the company more of that valuable data to provide playlists and recommendations.

Are you happy to see the repeat button return to its rightful place? Or do you rarely use it? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.