Spotify has a new home for those tracks you can’t stop listening to

Spotify has announced two new personalised playlists, designed to ensure your current ear worms stay right they are, while giving your previous favourites chance to bid for that real estate.

The new On Repeat playlist dynamically updates to feature your most played tracks of the last 30 days, while Repeat Rewind gives you the opportunity to get reacquainted with those you were playing a lot previously.

Spotify was already keeping tabs on users’ heavy rotations, but not all of that content will go into a dedicated mix. The new playlists are rolling out today for both Free and Premium users and take up residence in the ‘Made For’ and ‘Uniquely Yours’ tabs on the Home page.

The playlists build on the existing array of Daily Mix playlists based upon your listening habits, Discover Weekly, which is designed to deliver fresh cuts based upon artists you like, and Release Radar delivering new music from your most-played artists.

The company says tracks will never appear on both playlists at the same time, so you don’t have to worry about overlap.

Here’s hat Spotify has to say about the playlists in Tuesday’s blog post: “On Repeat auto-updates, so you can be sure everything on there is the most up-to-date account of what you’ve been playing nonstop. It’s a great combination of all the music you love, no matter what artist or genre, so each time you tap play, it will sound a little different.

“On the other hand, Repeat Rewind is a great way to reminisce with the songs you fell in love with in the not-so-far-off past. It includes tracks that you played over a month ago for you to rediscover. Whether you’re constantly discovering something new or a purveyor of the classics, sometimes it feels good to just kick back with the familiar. Similarly to On Repeat, your songs can span across artists, moods, and genres, and update every five days. (But don’t worry, the tracks will never appear on both playlists at the same time).”

