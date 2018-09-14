Spotify is tripling its offline download limit – can your phone’s storage handle it?

Since it launched the feature way-back-when, Spotify has only allowed Premium subscribers to download a relatively paltry 3,333 tracks for offline playback, per device.

However, the times they are a changin’ and perhaps in response to the growing threat from Apple Music, Spotify is tripling the number of tunes its possible to keep in your locker and increasing the number of devices.

Spotify confirmed the change to Rolling Stone after power users began noticing the ability to save 10,000 of the 35 million tracks available. Spotify also confirmed that subscribers will be able to save 10,000 tracks on each of up to five devices. Previously the limit was 3,333 per device on three devices.

A spokesperson said: “At Spotify, we’re always working on improving the experience for our users. We can now confirm that we have increased the number of offline tracks per device — from 3,333 on three devices to 10,000 tracks per device for up to five devices.”

It’s still not a patch on Apple Music’s offline library, which caps out at 100,000 songs. However, it’s a serious boost for Spotify subscribers seeking to boost their listening options without sapping their data allowance, or in times when connectivity is at a premium.

In the middle of last year Spotify said it had no plans to increase the limit because fewer than 1% of all Premium subscribers reached the limit. The company had said this strategy had ensured 99% of users enjoyed a great experience.

It’s unclear what has changed in the last year or so, but Spotify will now hold thrice the music, storage space on your phone permitting. The company will hope this will convince a few more folks to switch to its Premium subscription offering.

Are you one of the 1% of Spotify users that have reached their offline downloads limit? Drop us a line with your thoughts on this overdue change @TrustedReviews on Twitter.