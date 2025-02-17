Spotify Music Pro price leaks: Here’s how much Hi-Fi may cost

Spotify is planing to charge users up to an extra $5.99 a month for a Music Pro subscription upgrade that would include the much-delayed Hi-Fi quality audio, according to a new report.

Bloomberg sources say the update planned for later this year – so probably not imminent, although tomorrow would be later this year, strictly speaking – would also include other perks.

Voxi 75GB SIM for just £12 Voxi has just tripled the data of its unlimited social, video and music SIM, getting you a 75GB allowance on a monthly rolling SIM that can be cancelled at any time. Voxi

Was 25GB, now 75GB

Just £12/month View Deal

The so-called Music Pro upgrade would also give subscribers access to concert tickets, presumably as part of some kind of exclusive pre-sale, and the previously-tipped remixing tools that would allow subscribers to easily blend two tracks.

If the price floated today ends up being accurate, it would mean a Spotify Premium Music Pro subscription would cost $17.99 in the US and £17.99 in the UK, if the pricing followed suit.

Previously, Spotify founder Daniel Ek had said any upgrade would give users a “lot more control” and the remix feature had been previously mooted by a leaker who found references to it within the Spotify app’s underlying code.

That 2024 leak spoke of “advanced mixing tools” that could enable “smooth transitions which uses set cue points to seamlessly transition between tracks,” but it’ll be interesting to see what Spotify comes up with on this front to make it a feature worth paying for.

Last July Ek went on the record about the plans for Music Pro, if that’s what it ends-up being called, although the potential increase in price there was floated at “something like $5”

He told shareholders: “The plan here is to offer much a much better version of Spotify. Think something like $5 above the current premium tier. So it’s probably around a $17 or $18 price point, but sort of a deluxe version of Spotify that has all of the benefits that the normal Spotify version has, but a lot more control, a lot higher quality across the board, and some other things that I’m not ready to talk about just yet.”

Earlier this month, Spotify said its new deal with Warner Music Group would enable it to offer new tiers of listening. It’s possible the remix feature was a key part of negotiations with the labels, as well as the rights to offer lossless quality streaming.