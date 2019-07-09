Spotify has launched a ‘lite’ version of its app on Android… called Spotify Lite. It weighs in at 10MB and is designed to help users burn through less data.

Unfortunately for anyone based in the UK, Spotify Lite is primarily aimed at markets in which data and phone storage are at a premium. The rollout has kicked off with countries across Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

We don’t yet know if the app will make its way to the UK, US and Europe.

Spotify Lite is also limited to Android at the moment − any Android device running version 4.3 or higher, to be specific.

Spotify Lite seems to work in a similar manner as the regular Spotify app, and can be used with both free and premium accounts.

One of its key features is the option to control data use directly in the app. You can set a limit for the amount of data you permit Spotify Lite to burn through, and the app will notify you as you approach the limit.

The full list of countries Spotify Lite is current available in is as follows: Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Algeria, Lebanon, Morocco, Tunisia, Oman, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, India.

