Spotify lets you rid recommendations of nursery rhymes and friends’ crap playlists

The Spotify recommendations algorithm is the jewel in its music streaming crown and one of the main reasons that, like Rick Ashley, I’m never gonna give it up (despite wanting to).

However, those peak mixes and playlists are great until spoiled by someone dropping a playlist or the need for children to listen via your account, hence polluting the excellence of what’s usually generated by your listening habits.

Now, the company is rolling out a new feature that is the perfect remedy to a playlist that’s too much of a departure from your preferred listening.

Spotify users can now choose an “Exclude from your Taste Profile” option that enables you to keep those offending playlists from being included in your own taste profile, which Spotify has meticulously crafted over your years and years of listening.

Spotify says the feature is rolling out on iOS, Android, web and desktop starting today. Right now we’re not seeing the option to drop the hammer, but Spotify explained how it’ll work in a blog post on Thursday.

Select the playlist of your choice.

Tap the three dots near the top of the playlist.

Select “Exclude from your Taste Profile.”

Note that if you have a change of heart later on, the feature can easily be turned off at any time using the same process.

Spotify explains that it won’t delete the playlist from your account completely, if you like to have access to your kids’ favourites, but you won’t see them pop up in your Discover Weekly anymore.

“With the touch of a button, Exclude from your Taste Profile lets you keep selected playlists from being included in your Taste Profile and reduces the impact they have on your recommendations. It allows you to tell Spotify which playlist you’d like to impact your recommendations less, tailoring Spotify’s personalisation experience to your needs.

“When you exclude a playlist from your Taste Profile, you can still easily find it in your Home tab, and “liked” songs within the playlist will also be unaffected. In that sense, you’ll still have easy access to your Pop 4 Kids playlist, but it won’t be heavily featured in your personalised playlists.”