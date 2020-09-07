Spotify is finally working on a proper karaoke mode

Spotify only just brought real-time lyrics back to the app. However, not the company is seemingly preparing for the next logical extension – a proper karaoke mode!

Judging by a screenshot spied by leaker Jane Wong, Spotify is planning on a feature that would display lyrics in large type, with the opportunity to lower the volume of the vocal track.

If Spotify decides to bring the feature to fruition, it appears users will be able to select a mode vocal or less vocal track, enabling users to effectively sing along to the backing track.

The karaoke mode is signified by a microphone in the bottom left cover of the interface and sounds like it could be pretty cool, if Spotify does roll out the feature. Earlier this year, Deezer brought a karaoke mode to its TV interface and it works like a charm.

That’s not the only feature Spotify is working on judging by tweets posted by Wong over the weekend. It also seems Spotify is planning to boost the feature set for users of the ad-supported free tier.

A purported screenshot suggests the company is planning to let those users listen offline for 30 minutes a day. Until now, offline playback has has been the preserve of the Premium subscription model.

Allowing 30 minutes wouldn’t be the same as constant access to thousands of tracks offline, but it would enable some users to listen without Wi-Fi or data on their daily commute too and from work. How Premium subscribers would feel about that remains to be seen, but it’d probably not please too many of them.

Finally, it appears Spotify is working on a UI for car mode that would offer easier access to shuffle and voice search.

It’s not clear whether all or any of these features will come to the Spotify app in the near future. Spotify quite often tests new features among a selection of users without ever bringing them to the main app.

