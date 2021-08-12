Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify is bringing offline listening to Wear OS smartwatches

Tired of taking your phone out on a run? Spotify is finally rolling out offline listening on Wear OS watches so you can access your downloads anywhere. 

“In the coming weeks, Spotify users will be able to play their favorite playlists, albums, and podcasts with their smartwatches that run Wear OS”, announced Spotify on its For the Record blog. 

“By having Spotify on your wrist, you’re more free to run, dance, shop, cook, and socialise—and control your music and podcasts at the same time. Plus, we’re excited to unveil one of the most requested features by our users: the ability to download all of your favourite music and podcasts to your smartwatch”.

Spotify announced the update alongside Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 launch on August 11, though the feature won’t be limited to just the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Spotify says the update will also be available on other smartwatches running Wear OS, including those from Fossil, Mobvoi and Suunto, over the coming weeks.

Spotify WearOS listen offline

Of course, Google’s Wear OS isn’t the first smartwatch platform that Spotify has graced with offline playback. Spotify began rolling out the feature for the Apple Watch‘s watchOS earlier this year.

You can visit our guide to learn how to listen to Spotify offline on your Apple Watch.

To listen offline on your Wear OS smartwatch, all you need to do is head over to the Google Play store and download or update Spotify on your watch. 

Then find the music or podcast you’re interested in and tap “Download to watch”. Once your tracks have downloaded, you’ll see a little green arrow next to their titles in the Downloads section of your watch. All you need to do then is connect your headphones and tap play to listen to your favourite tracks. 

You’ll need to make sure your smartwatch is running Wear OS 2.0 or higher and the latest version of Spotify to see the feature available in your app. 

A Spotify Premium subscription is also required to listen offline, though this isn’t too surprising as Spotify requires users to have a paid account to download music on their phones and computers.

