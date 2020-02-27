Spotify for iOS gets a significant redesign – here’s what’s new

Spotify has given its iOS app a lick of paint, which it says will make it the app much easier to use for music fans around the world.

The company is ditching word-based buttons in favour of universal icons like an all new green Shuffle Play button, containing both the play and the shuffle icons.

There’s also a new row of three icons in the centre of the display. The “like,” “play,” and “download” (for Premium customers) buttons will be grouped together for easier access.

For its paying customers, there’s also a new icon for downloading for listening without Wi-Fi. Spotify says it is lifting the feature from its podcast section.

In a blog post, the firm says the row is “your one-stop-shop for everything you’ll ever want to do one-handed—the experience is much more adaptive and responds to the size of your device.”

Spotify also says that the cover art for the track will now appear next to the title, everywhere but the ‘album’ view, making it much easier to see what you’re actually playing.

The company added: “This will make it easier than ever to navigate the app and find familiar songs.”

Spotify is also announcing the heart icon will now appear next to a track, once you’ve liked it. We’ve been seeing that for a week or so now, so we’re pretty confident the roll out is already well underway.

In a blog post on Thursday, the company wrote: “It’s bigger. It’s bolder. It’s better than ever. No, we’re not talking about some artist’s new sound, but about the refreshed look that iOS users will enjoy on Spotify mobile starting today. Both Free and Premium subscribers will benefit from a more streamlined, easy-to-use interface with fresh designs to actionable icons that will make playing your favorite song or playlist as simple as the tap of a button.”

