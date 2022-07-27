 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify has killed CarThing and we’re getting worried about Hi-Fi now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Spotify has confirmed that it’s neat little Car Thing gadget has been discontinued, meaning UK drivers will never have the opportunity to buy one.

The $90 Car Thing for Spotify Premium subscribers was a neat solution for drivers without the ability to access CarPlay or Android Auto.

The device is essentially a touchscreen display that can be fitted to any car, providing voice control and media playback via a Bluetooth link (or 3.5mm connection) to your smartphone.

With “Hey Spotify” voice commands, the ability to answer calls and control media from other apps made it a great alternative to expensive after-market systems rocking CarPlay and Android Auto.

However, Car Thing is no more, with Spotify confirming to Tech Crunch that it won’t be making any more of the device, which nearly clipped to the air vents on the car dashboard.

The company said it never really intended for Car Thing to become a widely available consumer product, adding it was designed as a means of understanding how users interact with the app behind the wheel.

“The goal of Spotify’s Car Thing exploration was to better understand in-car listening, and bring audio to a wider range of users and vehicles,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch.

“Based on several factors, including product demand and supply chain issues, we have decided to stop further production of Car Thing units. Existing devices will perform as intended. This initiative has unlocked helpful learnings, and we remain focused on the car as an important place for audio.”

The admission comes following Spotify’s latest financial results. Yet another quarter has passed when the company when the company failed to address the status of the planned Spotify Hi-Fi tier, which promises CD-quality lossless audio.

It was announced in early 2021 but the company is yet to launch the feature update almost 18 months on. Spotify had hinted it had problems with securing agreements with stakeholders, but surely it shouldn’t take this long?

You might like…

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

What is Spotify HiFi? What we know so far

Kob Monney 2 months ago
What is Apple Spatial Audio?

What is Apple Spatial Audio?

Kob Monney 4 months ago
How to listen to Lossless audio on Apple Music

How to listen to Lossless audio on Apple Music

Chris Smith 1 year ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.