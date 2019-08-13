Spotify is working on a handy new feature that could let you switch playback from one connected device to another with zero faff.

Most of you, I’m sure, will be familiar with the scramble. You get home, pull out your headphones and whip out your phone, then tap-tap-tap away to disconnect from your headphones and switch playback to your favourite speaker.

Spotify Favourites could make that process a little bit smoother. The feature, which is currently in testing, was first spotted by Thurrott.

It lets you set a Spotify Connect device, like a speaker or TV, as your ‘Favourite’ device, and whenever you’re nearby the Spotify app will let you switch playback to that device with just a single tap.

If you’re not familiar with Spotify Connect, it essentially lets you switch Spotify playback from your phone or computer to another device over Wi-Fi, thereby allowing you to save battery on your main device and do other things on it (like answer a call) without stopping the music.

It used to be exclusive to Spotify Premium users, but the music streaming giant opted to expand the feature’s availability late last year, making it accessible to free users too.

“The release of our new eSDK will change the game for Spotify’s Free users who want to enjoy music on their connected speakers,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said last November. “We look forward to supporting our partners over the coming months as they update existing speakers and bring new products to market.”

To find out if any of your device are compatible with Spotify Connect, follow this link.

As mentioned above, Spotify Favourites is only being testing right now, and it isn’t yet clear when or indeed if the feature will roll out to Spotify users.

