Spotify could be looking at launching a podcast subscription package

It seems Spotify could soon offer a podcast subscription plan. The streaming giant has hinted at a package that would let users access exclusive content and listen to their favourite podcasts ad-free.

Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein discovered the rumoured podcast plan while filling out a survey on the app last Friday. Wallenstein shared screenshots of the survey, which asked users questions relating to “a podcast streaming service”.

Users were asked to select which combination of features would most appeal to them, with potential perks including high quality original content, access to exclusive bonus content, early access to interviews and episodes and the removal of all ads.

Spotify compiled the above features into four possible plans, with prices ranging from $2.99 for access to exclusive content with ads to $7.99 a month for early access to high quality originals and zero ads. Spotify doesn’t generally bother converting its rate for the UK market, meaning the plan will probably cost between £2.99 and £7.99 here, too.

It isn’t entirely clear whether Spotify intends to launch multiple tiers or to use the data collected from this survey to settle on one premium subscription, but none of the plans put forward include access to Spotify’s extensive music library. The survey states that “the prices stated are for these stand alone services only” and “the price of the music streaming service is not included in these offers”.

The survey also includes no indication of any kind of combined music and podcast subscription, but £7.99 on top of the usual £9.99 asking price is a pretty steep monthly commitment for anyone looking to listen to both music and podcasts ad-free.

Hopefully, Spotify will consider discounting its podcast plan for regular music subscribers or vice versa before the service launches.

Of course, just because Spotify is conducting this survey, that doesn’t mean a podcast plan is definitely on its way. While there’s no question Spotify has been investing in its podcast content recently, we’ll have to wait and see whether the streaming app launches a dedicated podcast package.

