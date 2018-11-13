Spotify lands on the Apple Watch, but big features are missing in action

Spotify is now available to all Apple Watch users. The streaming giant has launched the app out of beta, finally giving subscribers to control their tunes from the comfort of their wrist.

However, the first version of the app is missing a number of key features including the ability to stream independently from an iPhone. You’ll still need the connected iPhone present right now.

Spotify has also omitted the opportunity for Premium subscribers to save music to the Apple Watch’s internal storage for offline playback. Spotify is keen to point out this is the first version of the Apple Watch app, so hopefully we can expect these features to arrive in the not too distant future.

So, what’s in it for Spotify users right now? Well, one thing the streaming company is promising immediately is convenience. Users will be able to control playback without taking their phone out of their pocket, they can access their recently played tunes, favourite songs and also choose which Spotify Connect-compatible speakers the tunes are streamed to.

In a press release on Tuesday, Spotify says: “Smartwatches let us access the world with a flick of our wrists. Ready to start your run? Hit play from your Apple Watch without having to wrangle your phone out of its running case. Running into a friend as you head into the grocery store? Tap pause to grab a cart and a chat. Not feeling a slow song during your birthday party? Skipping to the track that matches your mood and activity is now as easy as checking your notifications. Or, while listening to your favourite podcast, easily rewind 15 seconds to catch that detail you missed. It’s all right there on the watch face.”

In order to download the app, you’ll need to make sure you have the latest version of the Spotify app. Only then you’ll be able to peek out the Spotify app on your Apple Watch.

Have you taken Spotify for a spin on the Apple Watch yet?