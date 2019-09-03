Spotify Android widget to return as fans sing ‘we’re not gonna take it’

People power is alive and well, folks. Spotify has announced it is reinstating its home screen widget on Android after an outcry from users mourning its loss.

The streaming giant says an improved version of the widget – which allows simple music controls without entering the app – will return in a future update. Spotify confirmed the news in a thread on its support forums on Tuesday, but did not say exactly when the update will be posted.

A community manager wrote: “We value your input and ideas, and wanted to let you know that we have made some improvements to the performance and visuals of the Android Widget. We will be reinstating it in an upcoming release on Android. We’re always evolving and improving our app in order to provide the best experience…”

The news has delighted Android owners within the thread, with many saying they now plan to restore their account they vowed to cancel after Spotify announced plans to remove the widget.

One user, RScollo, summed up the mood, saying: “Glad you guys have had a change of heart! I’ll be sticking around waiting for the release and look forward to it coming back. Although I’m not sure why it had to go in the first place, I’m glad we’re being taken seriously and things will be changing back. Thanks!”

Less than three weeks ago, a change of heart from Spotify seemed unlikely when the company seemed indifferent to the protests and declared there were no plans to bring the widget back “right now”.

That prompted some innovative third-party solutions, which enabled Android users to return an unofficial widget to their phones without too much fuss.

Spotify users can currently access the playback features through the lock and notification screens, but that wasn’t enough for fans. Thankfully, common sense has prevailed and Spotify is bringing the feature back.

