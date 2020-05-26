Spotify drops its most restrictive feature – say hello to unlimited libraries

While the pioneering streaming service Spotify opened us up to a world where 50 million tracks were at our fingertips, the company still placed limits on the music we could call our own.

After years of pestering from its loyal Premium subscribers, the company has now lifted the 10,000 song limit on tunes that can be added to your personal music library. Now you can smash that like heart for as many songs, albums and playlists as you wish.

The conformation came on Twitter from Spotify developer Felipe O. Carvahlo, who said the limit on Liked songs was “no more.” However, the limit of 10,000 songs possible to download for offline playback remains in place.

Carvahlo wrote: “After today, you can add as many songs as you like to your Liked Songs on Spotify. I’ve been working with a small team on the refactoring necessary to pull this off for a while now. Very happy to see this finally out.”

Until now, users have been told they needed to remove some songs or albums from the Your Library section in order to further refine their “Epic collection.” Back in March, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has promised this was coming and it has now rolled out to the masses.

In a new Community post, Spotify now says this “avoids that anxious feeling that appears when you’re deciding whether to save full albums, or select single tracks in anticipation of the ‘epic collection my friend’ pop up.”

The change has been a long time coming, with users on record as requesting it as far back as 2014 in an ideas exchange that received over 12,500 votes. In 2017, Spotify said: “At the moment we don’t have plans to extend the Your Music limit. The reason is because less than 1% of users reach it.”

Whether more than 1% of people are now hitting that 1,000 song limit is unclear. However, for those who are, this is excellent, long overdue news.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA. …