Spotify Plans CD Quality Music Streams

It is understood only a tiny fraction of Spotify’s customers sign up to the company’s £9.99 per month premium package, but could this be the best incentive yet?



The revolutionary streaming music service will soon roll out a range of extras to paid subscribers including mobile and living room access, bundled downloads, ticketing priorities and at its core: higher quality audio streaming.



What this will entail is a very juicy bump from 160kbps to 320kbps Ogg Vorbis. Now given Ogg is a higher quality codec than MP3 in the first place, this should mean even audiophiles struggle to tell the difference between it, lossless and a raw CD.



At first just the most popular Spotify tracks will be available at 320kbps though it will soon spread through the catalogue. An ‘Enable high bitrate’ option in the menu will also allow the feature to be disabled by bandwidth conscious users.



So up to now we have happily put up with and even quite enjoyed “Hi, I’m Roberta from Spotify” (Jonathan just isn’t as good, is he?) it’s increasingly looking like Premium will be £10 of our hard recession earned cash well spent…



