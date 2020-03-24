Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint episode 2 lands today. Coinciding with a full version 2.0 update, the second episode offers new game modes, new story missions and new classes to play as.

The new story missions see the re-introduction of a classic character from the Tom Clancy game universe – Sam Fisher. The hero of the Splinter Cell series returns for a new section of the Breakpoint story which includes eight narrative missions and a plot to develop mind-controlled military drones.

The new missions are fairly stealth focused, as you’d expect given the introduction of Fisher and feature a voice performance from Michael Ironside (Top Gun, Total Recall).

The two new classes – available in both PvE and PvP modes – come with a one-week exclusivity for Year One pass owners, starting today. Firstly, the Echelon class continues the stealth theme, focusing on stealthy tactics and evasion, allowing players to move silently to eliminate enemies quietly. The Echelon Class’s special ability, Sonar Vision, helps players detect enemies through walls and disturb drones.

Secondly, the Engineer class lets players deal more damage to drones and be more effective with grenade launchers and its special ability, the Defense Drone, will attack nearby enemies, while its class tool, the Supply Drone, provides allies with an extra magazine of buffed ammo.

Another interesting addition, free to all players, is a new ‘Immersive Mode’ for online play. This aims to add more realism to the game, with players now able to loot realistically and disregard gear scores. Take a look at the trailer above.

The adventure is available to all Year One Pass owners or as a standalone purchase. However, if you want to get a taste for Episode 2 without reaching for your wallet, players can try the first mission and its two rewards completely free. Ten new Splinter Cell themed rewards are available.

