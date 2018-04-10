Splinter Cell returns in Ghost Recon Wildlands crossover

Ubisoft has announced a free mission coming to Ghost Recon Wildlands that will feature the return of Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell.

Last appearing in the spotlight with 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist, Sam Fisher returns in a special mission available free for all players starting on April 10.

Acting as the first major release of Ghost Recon Wildlands’ second year of content, it also happens to coincide with an upcoming free weekend.

Wildlands will be free to download and play from April 12 until April 15 across PS4, Xbox One and PC. If you’re a new player after Sam Fisher specifically, this is a great opportunity.

The Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell content will include a new mission where you play alongside Sam Fisher himself, voiced by the returning Michael Ironside.

You’ll also have access to new customisation items including the operative’s iconic night vision goggles. Here’s hoping their sound effects remain intact.

“We are all super excited to bring such an iconic character as Sam Fisher into Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands,” said Nouredine Abboud, Senior Producer at Ubisoft. “Teaming up with Sam Fisher will require the Ghosts’ stealth, cleverness and tactics…we can’t wait to see the reactions of our players as they face this new challenge!”

We’re a little bit disappointed that Sam Fisher hasn’t returned in a fully-fledged Splinter Cell. However, perhaps the return of Michael Ironside after so many years hints at something bigger?

