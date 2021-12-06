 large image

Spider-Man Remastered on PS5 gets new movie-inspired suits

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
There are somehow even more free Spider-Man suits on the way for the Remastered game on PS5.

Going live on 10 December, Insomniac Games has announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be getting another two suits, inspired by the upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

These two suits will be completely free for anyone who already owns the remaster, which is currently only available with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition.

Check out the trailer above to get a look at the two new suits. However, it is important to note that this only applies to the PS5 version of the game, and anyone still playing on PS4 will unfortunately miss out on this free update.

But even if you do miss out on the new movie-inspired suits, you can take solace in the knowledge that Insomniac is hard at work on even more Spider-Man content.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will feature both Peter Parker and Miles Morales, and will finally bring Venom into the Marvel games universe. The other superhero-centric game that’s in the works is Marvel’s Wolverine, which will be a darker story focusing on a bad-mouthed Canadian with some adamantium infused claws.

Not a lot is known about either game right now, other than that the second Spider-Man will be coming out in 2033, while Wolverine’s release date is still to be announced.

It is nice to see that the team is able to add in DLC like this even while working on other titles, though it is a shame we won’t be seeing it on the PS4 version as well.

