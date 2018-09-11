An upcoming update for Marvel’s Spider-Man adds a much-needed feature

Insomniac Games is working on a new update for Marvel’s Spider-Man which introduces a New Game+ mode.

Available exclusively on PS4, Marvel’s Spider-Man launched last week and has already cemented itself as the UK’s best-selling game of 2018.

Despite only being out in the wild for a few days now, fans are already hungry for more web-slinging action, as represented by players asking about a New Game+ mode online.

These sorts of modes provide enthusiastic players with the ability to replay the entire experience with all of their upgrades and abilities intact.

In the case of Marvel’s Spider-Man, you’ll have the option to play the narrative with all suits unlocked and possibly tackling a higher difficulty setting.

Here’s hoping it introduces something exciting, as Marvel’s Spider-Man is definitely an adventure worth revisiting, as our 8/10 review shows:

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives,’ said Jake Tucker in his review.

