Spider-Man Miles Morales System Requirements: How to get better than PS5 visuals on PC

The PlayStation incursion into PC territory continues next month with the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And, it could look even better than on the PS5!

In a blog post on Thursday, Sony’s first-party studio Insomniac Games and port specialist Nixxes promised, if you have the right specs, you’ll benefit from an enhanced ray-tracing experience.

“The game features options for ray-traced reflections with a variety of quality levels and newly added ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon,” the blog post says. “This enables realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness and further enhances the visual fidelity of Marvel’s New York.”

Sounds gorgeous doesn’t it? However, you’re going to need a gaming rig far superior to the PS5 in order to access these ultimate settings.

Sony mandates minimum specs of a GPU like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 or a Rizen 9 (5th-Gen) CPU, as well as 32GB of RAM. If you tick these boxes, you’ll receive that average performance of 4K @ 60fps and have access to the “High Ray Tracing Very High” graphics preset.

If you’re non plussed about all that ray-tracing goodness and just want to play what is a brilliant game on your PC or Steam Deck, you’re also in luck! The minimum specs call for a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 or AMD equivalent, Intel Core i3-4160 or AMD equivalent, and 8GB RAM.

You can get the full picture in the table below:

Gamers will also be able to customise loads of graphical settings, presets and quality levels. “These include texture quality and filtering, level of detail, crowd and traffic density, field of view, windowed, full screen and exclusive full screen rendering modes, and many other options,” Sony says.

The PC port will be available on PC (via Steam and Epic) on November 18 and joins Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on the platform.