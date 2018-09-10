Spider-Man marriage proposal could be the saddest gaming easter egg we’ve ever seen

Insomniac Games has offered to patch out a real-life marriage proposal that sadly went south from Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Tyler Schultz, an avid fan of the superhero, asked the developer back in May 2018 if they could help him propose to his girlfriend of 5+ years.

The studio happily obliged, adding a sign atop a cinema in the fictional Manhattan that reads, “Maddie, Will You Marry Me?” It’s adorable. That is, until you discover what happened to the relationship.

Schultz updated the world on the status of his relationship in a recent (now deleted) video, in which he confirms that his girlfriend recently left him for his brother, which is heartbreaking in itself.

“The thing that sucks about this Easter egg is the date I’m making this video now, three, four weeks ago, my girlfriend dumped me to go with my brother, basically throwing away the five years we had together,” Schultz said

Happening prior to the game’s release, Insomniac obviously had no time to patch out the proposal, although art director Jacinda Chew has offered to do just that.

Luckily, he’s got an excellent game to play in the PS4 exclusive. Earning 8/10 in its review, we praised its thrilling swing mechanics and exciting open world:

‘Marvel’s Spider-Man has a surprising amount to say for itself and continues Sony’s run of best-in-show first party exclusives. Comic book fans will fall in love with Insomniac’s loving rendition of the webhead’s Manhattan, but fans expecting the next God of War might find themselves a little disappointed.’

