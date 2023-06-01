Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months

Spider-Man 2: Instant Peter and Miles character switching sounds awesome

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The software highlight of an otherwise drab PlayStation Showcase was undoubtedly the ten minute gameplay reveal from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The footage showed what appeared to be incredibly rapid transitions between either of the Spider-Men – Peter Parker and Miles Morales – to utilise their specific skills in a variety of situations.

Now we’re learning more about how this character switching will work within the PS5 exclusive, thanks to an interview with the developer Insomniac Games – a first-party Sony studio.

Speaking to Eurogamer, the Marvel game’s creative director Bryan Intihar said that at certain points you’ll be able to choose when these near-instant character switches will take place. Other times, it’ll be dependent on where you’re at within the game’s story and will happen automatically.

He said: “When you’re playing the main story, we control when you switch between Pete and Miles… it’s done in service to the story when we’re making those switches, for sure.”

He added that in open world play there’ll be an opportunity to play as either character and there’ll be no lengthy load times to make the switch, thanks to the almighty power of the PS5.

Intihar added: “You’ll be able to – in the open world – freely switch between them with a simple button press. Being able to switch in the open world so quickly between the two characters is really, really awesome. Just being able to pick and choose who I want to play as for a certain activity… it’s been so awesome to have that feature. [It’s] something we probably wouldn’t have explored previously.”

The revealing interview also sees Intihar reveal there’ll be opportunities to upgrade both Miles and Peter’s “skill trees” which can change how game is played. Check out Eurogamer interview for the full skinny. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will arrive as a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will arrive this autumn.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

