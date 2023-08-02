Spider-Man 2 has already been discounted ahead of launch

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hasn’t even been release for the PS5 yet, but one of the year’s biggest AAA games has already been discounted.

Those reliable purveyors of gaming bargains, Hit.co.uk, are offering Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on pre-order for a price of just £61.85. That’s a saving of £8.14 on the £69.99 RRP.

Given that this is widely expected to be one of the biggest and best game releases of 2023 – which is really saying something when you look at this year’s roster so far – that’s quite a deal.

We now know that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will hit shops on October 20, which is just under three months away. It’ll be a PS5 console exclusive, just like the first game in the series.

In case you missed the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, it was one of the finest games of 2018, offering a compelling version of Peter Parker and a rich open world New York to swing around in. Insomniac Games really nailed the movement of this unique hero, complemented by some highly mobile combat.

Scan forward to the launch of the PS5, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales proved to be a similarly compelling stand-alone launch game, with suitably ramped up graphics (including ray tracing) and expanded gameplay to suit its bright young hero. It wasn’t quite the full-sized sequel we were aching for, of course.

That full-sized sequel is now right around the corner, and Hit looks to be just about the best place to order it from.