The Sphero RVR (pronounced Rover) is Sphero’s latest and most advanced product yet − and it’s now available to purchase.

It’s ready to drive straight out of the box and doesn’t require any start-up coding. The ultimate aim of the robot, however, is to teach coding, from beginner lessons up to more advanced stuff. Users get to learn about coding through a practical experience and shape their interaction with the robot.

Sphero says it’s a speedy, nimble, fine-tuned robot that performs well across many terrain types. The RVR’s high-capacity removable battery also adds to the user friendly experience, as a new battery can be swiftly swapped in.

Available from Amazon now, at £249.99, RVR is outfitted with several onboard sensors that will get any maker’s imagination going: a colour sensor, light sensor, IR, magnetometer, accelerometer and gyroscope, as well as a roll cage and clear protective plate that are both removable. RVR’s ambient light, colour and 9-axis IMU can send and receive signals to interact with other Sphero robots.

“RVR is the platform I found myself making over and over again, any time I wanted to make a new robot or test a new concept,” said Adam Wilson, Sphero co-founder and chief creative officer. “Pretty much anything you can dream up, RVR can power and make mobile.”

RVR buyers also gain access to the Sphero EDU app to help them make the most of their RVR. The app gives coders the chance to show off their robots and interact with each other.

Sphero said in a press release: “This unique community enhances the product experience, providing users with resources to take on new challenges, solve problems, be creative and share creations. Also available are a variety of SDKs for popular platforms like Raspberry Pi, Micro:Bit and Arduino, as well as low-level API documentation so more advanced users can connect to any platform they like.”

