This Special Edition Nintendo Switch Micro SD has Never Been Cheaper

Save over half the price on the Micro SD card specially made for Nintendo Switch gamers.

Adorned with one of Mushroom Kingdom’s very own, you can now pick up a Nintendo Switch exclusive SanDisk 128GB Micro SD for £17.99, down from its RRP of £40.99. At its cheapest price yet on Amazon, snap up perhaps the most adorable Micro SD on the market and increase the potential of your game play.

Giving you a further 128GB to play with this particular SanDisk Micro SD, reap the benefits of an increase in external memory, allowing you to pick up that new game and play, whether it’s from a cartridge or downloaded straight to your console. No need to sacrifice any of your data, you can get additional space of up to 2TB, but 128GB is definitely a healthy place to start.

With its 100MB/s offerings, you can also benefit from a smoother gameplay and faster loading speeds when diving back into any given Nintendo Switch game. It’ll even save your game that much faster, ensuring your time is best spent within the action rather than waiting on those loading and saving pages.

What’s more, it’s optimal time to purchase the SanDisk Nintendo Switch Special Edition Micro SD card. Why? With Prime Day just around the corner, you’ll likely be loading up your basket with a ton of new games. With some serious discounts appearing on the likes of Super Mario Odyssey and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy in last year’s Prime Day extravaganza, we’re expecting some similar steals across the most popular Nintendo Switch games.

At its cheapest price on Amazon yet, make sure you snap up this cute SanDisk Micro SD, made with the Nintendo Switch addicts in mind. Buy now for just £17.99, saving you a substantial £23 today.

