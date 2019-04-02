Inbox by Gmail is dead, but the best iOS email app finally hits Android

Google marked the 15th birthday of Gmail this week by following through on a promise to kill off the experimental Inbox by Gmail app.

Although Google has brought many of the best features to the main Gmail app, it will leave some users short of an email client, much-loved by diehards.

Enter Spark, the highly-popular third-party email app that’s been a staple on iOS and Mac for many years. Readdle, the developers of the app, have seemingly picked the perfect time to launch on Android.

Related: Best smartphone 2019

Spark, which enables Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo and Outlook users to access their emails and priorities messages, schedule replies and largely eliminate junk mail, is now available to download from the Google Play Store (via TechCrunch).

The app gained a great reputation on iPhone and iPad for its smart search capabilities, and encouragement to reach the Inbox Zero holy grail and now Android users can join in on the fun.

Spark has over one million users on iOS and today opens up the possibility for millions more through free downloads on the Play Store. There’s also a paid tier that opens up more collaborative options.

iOS features like quick replies and email templates will arrive in later versions of the Android app, while a calendar view and integrations with third-party apps are also missing from the first release.

The launch should be a crumb of comfort for Inbox by Gmail users, disheartened by the email client being shuttered this week. Last month the company revealed the popular app only had two weeks left on this mortal coil. After a large Gmail update in September last year, Google announced that Inbox by Gmail had fulfilled its purpose and would be put aside to enable the company to focus on a single app.

Have you been patiently waiting for Spark to ignite your passion for email on Android? Are you sad to see Inbox by Gmail be pushed aside? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.