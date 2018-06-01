Spain v Russia Live Stream: Watch today’s World Cup clash for free

Spain v Russia Live Stream: Watch the 2018 World Cup online for free

Spain are in action at the Luzhniki Stadium this afternoon, where they’ll meet World Cup 2018 hosts Russia (who also happen to be the lowest-ranked team in the entire tournament). Our guide reveals everything you need to know to watch the Spain v Russia game on TV and online – and best of all, it’s free! Plus, full Spain v Russia TV channel details, the kick-off time and more.

On paper, only one side should win this. However, Spain have laboured through the competition so far, only managing draws against Portugal and Morocco, and narrowly beating Iran. Russia, meanwhile, have looked far stronger than many expected, no doubt emboldened by their home crowd.

La Furia Roja, despite having one of the strongest squads in the competition, are yet to really convince. They’ll be relieved to have made it past the group stages, which they were unable to do four years ago in Brazil, but their side seems to be lacking… va-va-voom, despite having the likes of Isco and David Silva in their ranks. Can Diego Costa drag them through?

The Golden Eagles, meanwhile, will be thrilled to have made it through the group stages. They’ve already exceeded most people’s expectations, and should come into this afternoon’s game full of confidence despite a 3-0 defeat to Uruguay in their last outing.

The winning team will either face Croatia or Denmark in the Quarter Finals.

Without further ado, here’s how to tune into the game.

Spain v Russia: When is today’s World Cup match?

The Spain v Russia kick-off time is 3pm BST, which is 5pm local time in Moscow, Russia, where the game is being played.

Spain v Russia TV Channel: How do I watch Spain v Russia on TV?

The BBC and ITV are splitting World Cup TV coverage here in the UK, and the Spain v Russia clash has gone to the Beeb.

The exact channel is BBC One, with coverage set to start at 2:30pm BST.

How to watch Spain v Russia: Live stream the World Cup

To watch Spain v Russia online, all you need to do is fire up BBC iPlayer, which doesn’t cost a penny if you’ve got a valid UK TV license.

There are iPlayer apps available for virtually every modern platform and device. Below are some of the most popular to help you on your way.

BBC iPlayer | iOS

BBC iPlayer | Android

BBC iPlayer | Web

Worried that you might not be able to access BBC iPlayer where you live? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

Spain World Cup squad

David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga; Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Nacho, Cesar Azpilicueta, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal; Sergio Busquets, Saul Niguez, Koke, Thiago Alcantara, Andres Iniesta, David Silva; Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez, Iago Aspas, Rodrigo, Diego Costa

Russia World Cup squad

Igor Akinfeev, Vladimir Gabulov, Andrey Lunev; Vladimir Granat, Fyodor Kudryashov, Ilya Kutepov, Andrey Semyonov, Igor Smolnikov, Mario Fernandes, Sergei Ignashevich; Yury Gazinsky, Alan Dzagoev, Alexander Golovin, Alexander Erokhin, Yury Zhirkov, Daler Kuzyaev, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov, Anton Miranchuk, Denis Cheryshev; Artem Dzyuba, Alexei Miranchuk, Fyodor Smolov

