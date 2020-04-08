The Space Force will be with you on May 29, as Netflix offers first look

Space Force, one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2020, will begin streaming on May 29, the video on demand giant has announced.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Netflix dished the first look photos of the show, which will feature The Office star Steve Carell, alongside the likes of John Malkovich and Friends legend Lisa Kudrow.

The satirical show was announced last year after US president Donald Trump called for the founding of a new arm of the United States military (in real life, no less) called the Space Force.

Carell plays four-star general Mark R. Naird who has been assigned the task of heading up the new sixth branch of the US armed forces. A Deadline report explains Carell and his family uproot to a base in the US state of Colorado, to lead servicemen and women in an effort to get the nation back to the moon for the first time in 50 years.

Kudrow, who unforgettably portrayed Phoebe in Friends, plays the general’s wife Maggie, who is making a new life for herself as part of the transition, according to the report.

Space Force, which is sure draw massive viewing figures on Netflix, was created by Carell and Greg Daniels, a noted screenwriter for The Office US. It will also star Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow and Don Lake.

In case you’re wondering the Space Force is actually a thing in the US now. It was founded last December and even has an official logo that rips-off the Star Fleet logo from Star Trek. It is officially described as a military service that “organises, trains, and equips space forces in order to protect U.S. and allied interests in space and to provide space capabilities to the joint force. USSF responsibilities include developing military space professionals, acquiring military space systems, maturing the military doctrine for space power, and organizing space forces to present to our Combatant Commands.”

It’s reassuring that the first season of Space Force was not affected by the studio lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Deadline reports that all of the episodes were completed.

