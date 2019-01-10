These geniuses built South Park’s ‘Buddha Box’ with a Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi has empowered tech-minded hobbyists to build the products of their dreams, or in this case a ludicrous and non-existent item from their favourite satirical cartoon.

A South Park fan has deployed the micro computer to build a Buddha Box, the outside world-blocking device featured in a recent episode of the beloved animated series.

A Buddha Box is essentially a head-worn, Bluetooth-connected cardboard box with a cellular antenna, noise cancelling headphones and your smartphone display projected two-inches from your face.

In the episode of the same name, it is worn by Cartman – and others in the quiet mountain town – to assist with their anxiety… and to prevent people interrupting their rampant smartphone use at school, work and home.

“We’ve lost the one thing we need: More quality one-on-one time with our phone,” the commercial advertising the ‘device’ explains.

If you’re seeking some undivided time with your phone, you can now build your very own Buddha Box thanks to intrepid Raspberry Pie makers ‘8 Bits and a Byte’, who recently posted a tutorial video on YouTube (via Raspberry Pi blog).

All you need is a Pi, a power bank, a pair of headphones, an LCD screen and some screen casting software and you’re good to go. Oh and don’t forget that cardboard box and some warning tape. Here’s exactly how it’s done.

If you actually want to make the Buddha Box, rather than marvel at this creation, the precise method is detailed on the pair’s Hackster.io page. However, it’s not something we recommend.

What’s your favourite Raspberry Pi project? Are you building a Buddha Box this weekend? Let us know @TrustedReviews on Twitter.