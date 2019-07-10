South Africa vs Nigeria Time, TV Channel and Live Stream Details: How to watch the AFCON 2019 quarter-final online

AFCON 2019 heavyweights South Africa and Nigeria face off at the Cairo International Stadium tonight, with a place in the semi-final on the line. Our guide reveals all you need to know to watch South Africa vs Nigeria online whether you’re in the UK or abroad, as well as full live stream details and the kick-off time.

South Africa vs Nigeria time

The South Africa vs Nigeria kick-off time is set for 8pm BST, which is 9pm local time in Cairo, Egypt, where the game is being played.

South Africa vs Nigeria TV channel

Eurosport has the broadcast rights to this, and South Africa vs Nigeria is being shown on Eurosport 2. You can catch the build-up from 7:45pm.

How to live stream South Africa vs Nigeria − even if you’re not in the UK

You’ll be able to live stream South Africa vs Nigeria on the Eurosport Player. It’s available on the web, iOS, Android and tvOS, and you can cast it to your TV via Chromecast.

An Annual Pass costs either £39.99 or £4.99 per month, and a Monthly Pass costs £6.99 per month.

Worried that you might not be able to access Eurosport Player where you are? A common workaround is to use a VPN – and our guide to the best VPNs is the obvious place to get started choosing the one that’s right for you.

South Africa vs Nigeria − Match preview

Neither South Africa or Nigeria topped their respective groups. In fact, South Africa scraped through to the knockout rounds as one of the competition’s four best third-placed countries.

However, Bafana Bafana produced the shock of the tournament to reach the quarter-finals, dumping AFCON 2019 hosts Egypt out at the Round of 16 stage. That should give them huge belief against a Nigeria side that knocked out reigning champions Cameroon at the weekend.

The Super Eagles came out 3-2 winners after a brace from former Watford striker Odion Ighalo and an Alex Iwobi goal. That came after Nigeria finished second in their group, which was topped by AFCON 2019 surprise package Madagascar.

