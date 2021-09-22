 large image

SoundMagic’s P23BT headphone brings high quality sound to low prices

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We haven’t much from SoundMagic since the release of their first true wireless, but the affordable headphone brand is back with another effort that’s high on value.

The SoundMagic P23BT are foldable headphones, making them perfect for listening on the go, with a focus on offering “high-definition sound and stable Bluetooth connection”.

That Bluetooth connection is listed as Bluetooth 5.0, so it’ll offer plenty of ‘stickability’ in terms of the wireless signal, as well as larger pipeline to send data across to the headphones than older Bluetooth versions were capable of.

The P23BT also comes with a wired boom mic, turning the headphone into a versatile headset that could be used for gaming or for those online Zoom meetings we all love to be a part of.

With its foldable headband making the SoundMagic P23BT easy to store when you’re outside, the earpads make use of soft, leatherette memory foam that moulds to the ear to create a comfortable wearing experience.

Battery life is estimated to be about 54-60 hours of playback on a full charge, and if the battery is beginning to peter out then, a 10-minute fast charge is enough for an extra five hours of playtime.

There’s Qualcomm’s CVC 8.0 noise reduction microphone built-in for clear call quality and easy enabling of your mobile device’s voice assistant. Bluetooth codec extends from SBC and AAC, to aptX and aptX-HD, so there’s the possibility of listening to high quality tracks with the P23BT. Wired connection is also supported for those who prefer the stability of that option.

The SoundMagic P23BT are priced at the low price of £49.99, available to purchase from the SoundMagic website, Hifiheadphones and Amazon UK.

