Soundcore’s AeroClip earbuds are your next fashion accessory

It seems everyone is jumping on the open-ear headphone explosion with Soundcore the latest to offer idea on the concept with the AeroClip.

Similar to the Bose Open Ultra Earbuds, the Soundcore AeroClip are designed to just clip on to your earlobe, firing audio towards your ear while keeping it clear so you can hear everday sounds around you.

If you’ve ever had an issue with the uncomfortable pressure that even the best wireless earbuds can produce, the Soundcore AeroClip intends to alleviate that issue with its smaller, ergonomic design. Soundcore has looked to make sure the AeroClip fits all shapes and sizes of ears by including additional ear grips for a tighter and more secure fit.

An IPX4 rating protects them from splashes of water.

But what about the audio? The AeroClip features a 12mm titanitum-coated driver, which Soundcore claims will help deliver a “clear powerful sound with clean, punchy bass” along with a natural sound across all frequencies. As we always say, we’ll see if it lives up to its expectations when we test it.

The AeroClip also makes use of AI algorithms to “isolate and enhance” low frequencies in real time to boost the bass. If you want to customise the sound yourself, that’s possible through the Soundcore app that’s available on Android and iOS devices.

Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant are available, while in terms of battery life, Soundcore say the AeroClip is able to last for 8 hours at 50% volume, with the charging case offering another 24 hours. Fast charging is supported, providing an extra three hours with a 10-minute charge. You’ve also got Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to two devices at once.

And pricing? The Soundcore AeroClip joins battle at a modest price (for open-ears at least) at £129.99 / $129.99. They’re available to buy now in Black, pink and white from Amazon UK and the Soundcore websites.