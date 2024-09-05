Soundcore announces Space One Pro premium headphones at IFA 2024
Soundcore has announced its most premium headphones ever in the Space One Pro.
Following on from the excellent Soundcore Space One budget ANC cans, the Space One Pro packs a clever donut-like foldable design that shrinks the headphones down by fifty percent when not in use.
It also boasts advanced noise-cancelling technology, with six microphones – including four feedforward mics – and an expanded acoustic chamber. Together with Soundcore’s Adaptive ANC 3.0 algorithm, the Space One Pro can cancel noise in real time.
There’s a smart chat feature, too, that automatically lowers the music volume and lets in ambient noise when a chat begins.
The Soundcore Space One provides high fidelity sound output through its 40mm triple-composite drivers made from Polyether ether ketone (PEEK) and Polyurethane diaphragms. Meanwhile, battery life is an impressive 40 hours with ANC on, or 60 hours with ANC off. USB-C fast charging can secure extra eight hours of playtime with a five minute charge.
Soundcore also supplies an optional protective travel case for the Space One Pro. Up until September 26th, that case is being offered as a free gift when you purchase a Space One Pro.
The Soundcore Space One Pro is available to order in the UK and US from today in Jet Black and Cream White, at a price of £149.99 / $199.99 / €199.99. The optional case costs £29.99 / $34.99 / €34.99, unless you’re claiming it as a free gift of course.
We were huge fans of the Soundcore Space One when we reviewed them, rating them 4.5 out of 5 and calling them “Stylish affordable headphones with good sound and a mostly effective noise-cancelling performance” for less than £100/$100. We can’t wait to see what Soundcore can do with a significantly larger budget.