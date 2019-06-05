Looking for an affordable alternative to the Apple AirPods? The Soundcore Anker Liberty Air True-Wireless earphones are 47% off for today only – giving you less than 12 hours left to pick them up.

Apple’s AirPods are a great product but they don’t come cheap. Anker’s wireless earbuds are usually priced at £99.99, more than £50 less than the AirPods. So, this mammoth discount on these AirPod alternatives of nearly 50% off is an absolute steal. The new £52.99 price is the lowest price the Liberty Air’s have ever been on Amazon but the deal is only online for today – so, you need to act fast.

The Soundcore Anker Liberty Air headphones should last through your commute and beyond with up to five hours of music from a single charge – with the charging case providing another 15 hours of power.

Signal isn’t a problem either – the wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 to make sure you stay connected to your phone and get great audio.

Whether you are using these for commuting or to listen to your own music in a noisy gym, the Soundcore Anker Liberty Air headphones have noise-cancelling microphones to drown out all those unwanted sounds.

Anker’s headphones don’t shirk on convenience, either. The headphones feature touch controls similar to Apple’s AirPods. Simply double tap or hold for a range of controls on each earbud – the controls let you play/pause, answer/end calls, select next/previous track and use a voice assistant.

Anker is primarily known for its handy battery pack and reinforced cable solutions but has looked to branch out into audio with these wireless earbuds and other headphones in the Soundcore range.

So, just a reminder, the deal is for today only – meaning you need to act fast to not miss out on this great offer. The 47% off the usual £99.99 price means you can pick up the Soundcore Anker Liberty Air Wireless Headphones for just £52.99.

