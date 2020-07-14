SoundCloud and Dolby have teamed up to bring the latter’s suite of mastering tools to the audio platform, so users can produce content in high quality.

For SoundCloud owners looking to produce the best content they can, you’re about to get a welcome dose of news. Starting today, the audio platform is introducing Mastering on SoundCloud, a service powered by Dolby which gives users access to the audio brand’s advanced technology directly from your SoundCloud workflow.

According to Dolby, this mastering technology won’t just analyse the track you’ve uploaded, but “critically listen” to it in the way an audio engineer would. How so? Well, it’s capable of identifying the various details, sections and musical transitions within the piece. Using the mastering profile you have chosen, it will use this sonic map to – in Dolby’s words – sculpt the tone and overall dynamic profile while preserving your creative intent. Interesting.

Designed to be easy-to-use, the mastering tools will allow SoundCloud users to amplify the volume, tweak the EQ and adjust the clarity of a user’s work. The tools have been directly integrated into SoundCloud, and can be used as part of your workflow via a custom suite of mastering styles. Prices start at $4.99 per master (we’re still waiting on word for UK pricing) and the price will be same regardless of file type, so it won’t matter if it’s lossy or lossless, it’ll cost the same.

Dolby does advise uploading in the highest quality possible to get the best results. Anyone who subscribes to the Pro Unlimited tier (£7.50/month) will get access to three free masters per month, and the option to buy for $3.99 each, handy if you plan on mastering at least three tracks a month.

Mastering on SoundCloud is available in a free version, but only so users can test out unlimited snippets of a track before making the jump to a paid subscription.

To celebrate the launch, SoundCloud is producing The Mastering Sessions; a livestream series that shows creators going through their SoundCloud archives and mastering their music. The first livestream starts today (July 14th), and features independent artist Kota the Friend

