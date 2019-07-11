Sorry Xbox One owners, there’s “no plans” for FF7 Remake on the platform

Square Enix had doubled down on the fact that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is in development exclusively for PS4, with no plans regarding other platforms.

Earlier this week, Xbox Germany mistakenly published a tweet announcing that Final Fantasy 7 Remake was coming to Microsoft’s console in March 2020, which definitely isn’t the case.

References to PlayStation in the trailer were removed, leaving many hopeful gamers to believe that Cloud and company’s remake might actually come to Xbox One.

However, it was quickly removed, weighed down to an “internal mistake” that doesn’t reflect any real announcement, current or future plans. What a shame.

Related: Nintendo Switch Lite vs Nintendo Switch

Square Enix released this statement (via VGC) regarding the matter, pouring water on the fire for once and for all: “As previously announced, Final Fantasy VII Remake will be released for the PlayStation 4 on March 3rd 2020. We have no plans for other platforms.”

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first chapter will take place entirely in Midgar, depicting the original game’s first collection of events through an entirelymodern adventure.

We’re curious to see how it shapes up, and whether or not the next chapters will unfold on the next generation of consoles. We bet it’ll look gorgeous on PS5 if it does.

‘It’s far more than a simple remaster. Instead, Square Enix has transformed the 1997 experience into a much more complicated affair that takes full advantage of modern technology,’ reads our hands-on previww.

A few short years ago a Final Fantasy 7 Remake felt like a distant pipedream, but now I’ve had it in my hands, I can’t wait for more – and it’s less than a year away. I try not to fall victim to nostalgia, but I feel Final Fantasy 7 Remake is pursuing far more than that.’

Are you hoping to see Final Fantasy 7 Remake on Xbox One in the future? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More