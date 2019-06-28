The leading mind behind the look of Apple products is leaving the company. However, the legendary Jony Ive brought us far more than sleek, new products. He treated us to some classic turns of phrase too.

Though he rarely took the stage at Apple events, so often his performances in announcement videos gave people plenty to talk about.

Ive – who hails from Chingford in London – has a strikingly soothing voice. A voice that, along with his accent and mind-bending verbiage, continues to enthrall Apple fans and journalists alike.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Smartphone Deals

In appreciation of Jony Ive and his wordy declarations, we here at Trusted Reviews have put together a word cloud of some of the master designer’s most popular Ive-isms.

We took snippets of some of Ive’s most famous interviews and shoved them through WordClouds.com:

From his infamous delivery of the word “Aluminium” – which Americans particularly found hilarious – to using phrases like “dramatic distinction techniques”, Jony has rarely disappointed. Here are some more of our favourite Ive quotes (we advise you attempt to read them in his luxurious voice):

Editor’s note: Props to any reader that can match the product to the quotes

“A computer absolutely can be sexy… yeah, it can.”

“Air is pulled into vents and propelled through sculpted cavities by fans with asymmetrically positioned blades.”

“We’ve actually figured out a way of taking the glass right to the very perimeter, it’s just display then no display – that’s it. You are just complete consumed by that image.

“There’s not a detail there that doesn’t need to be there. There are no visual interruptions [or] distractions, there’s just no other noise. Everything is about the display and therefore everything is about your content.”

“But, I love the way that it scales from being something that is that apparently simple to actually being really remarkably sophisticated.”

“You can use it without thought, it’s just the way that would’ve expected the mouse should’ve always worked.”

“It’s a collection of our very best thinking, our very best innovation.”

“Incredibly strong but – also – remarkably precise.”

“The quality of the materials, the manufacturing precision, the advanced technology – ultimately all of this becomes relevant when you just hold it in your hand.”

“The iPad – on one hand – is clearly way bigger than just a new product, this is a new category. But yet millions and millions of people are going to be instantly familiar with it. In many ways, this defines our vision, our sense of what’s next.”

To round off, two words we think adequately describe Ive, his time at Apple and the design language he’s imprinted on products for years to come: “Remarkably sophisticated”.

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

Update newsletter widget