Xiaomi have revealed more details about its upcoming, super-fast, fast charge function. The Chinese smartphone developer announced the new details at a Xiaomi Developers Conference this week.

According to an announcement at the event, Xiaomi is working on a 100W fast charge technology called Super Charge Turbo. It believes the new tech will be able to fully charge a 4000mAh battery in only 17 minutes (via IndiaShopps).

If that’s true, it will be very impressive indeed and very handy. No more overnight charging. No more “Have I got enough time to charge up my phone?”

We have every reason to believe Xiaomi’s claims too, with fast-charging emerging recently as one of the key battlegrounds in the smartphone market. The smartphone company has been doing battle with competitors, Oppo and OnePlus, for a while, but this move might be about to put their product range out in front, when it comes to fast-charge.

We were wowed, back in October, when we heard that the Oppo Reno Ace could fully charge in half an hour. That was thanks to the impressive SuperVOOC charging tech employed by Oppo in the Reno Ace. Now, Xiaomi are saying they’ve almost halved that.

However, the Oppo Reno Ace is already on the market, where Xiaomi’s 17-minute-charge phone isn’t, so lets not pile on too much praise just yet.

This announcement symbolises the latest move in an on-going competition between phone manufacturers to have the fastest charging facility available. It’s a popular metric to improve because, having improved the time it takes to charge the phone, the companies can show you clearly: “We saved you X amount of time”. As a result it’s an innovation that interests consumers and phone companies alike.

With charging times, reportedly, down to 17 minutes, there’s not a whole lot further to go. That begs the question: What will be the next battleground for smartphone companies? We’ll have to wait and see.

