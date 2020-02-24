Sony’s Xperia 10 II brings a flagship favourite feature to the mid-range

Alongside the Xperia 1 II, Sony is today launching Xperia 10 II – a mid-range device that offers one of our favourite flagship features.

OLED displays are now commonplace among the best flagships, but the screen tech has yet to really trickle down the mid-range options. Sony is changing that with the Xperia 10 II which packs a 6-inch 21:9 OLED screen.

These OLED displays offer richer colours than LCD counterparts, along with deep inky blacks and just generally a more pleasant viewing experience. As this is still a more affordable device, the 4K HDR skills of the Xperia 1 have been ditched for FHD+ resolution. Still, at 6-inches the screen here should still look sharp.

Flip the phone over and you’ll find three cameras on the back. These consist of an 8-megapixel ultra wide, 12-megapixel wide and 8-megapixel telephoto. That should make for a nice and versatile shooting arrangement. Selfies are taken care of thanks to a 8-megapixel front camera.

There’s a Snapdragon 665 running the show, 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which should make for a quick experience when you’re navigating around the Android 10 UI. It’s also nice to see an IP68 rating here and Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and back – two features often ditched in an attempt to bring the price down.

Sony wouldn’t divulge exact pricing or release details, however it did say that there won’t be a separate larger ‘plus’ model this year as this version acts as a combination of the two.

The Xperia 10 2 has been launched alongside the Xperia 1 2. This is Sony’s first 5G phone and it packs a 4K HDR OLED display, Snapdragon 865 chipset and plenty of camera skills. Sony also recently the Xperia L4 – a far more affordable device with a 21:9 display and a MediaTek chipset.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…