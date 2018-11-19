Sony’s WH-1000XM2 headphones see a massive price drop

The WH-1000XM2 has been replaced with excellent WH-1000XM3 but that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth a punt. Old headphones still have value and for close to £200 these noise-cancelling headphones are terrific value as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals.

The WH-1000XM2s boast aptxHD Bluetooth, which is a form of Bluetooth that can handle hi-res audio up to 24-bit/48kHz. The Quick Attention mode allows you to hold your hand up to the right ear to mute whatever is playing. The Ambient Sound feature means outside sounds can be heard, but the strength of the noise-cancellation will vary according to what you’re doing.

To get all of that for £200 is not too shabby. As part of Amazon’s Best Deals section, these headphones will be available all day Monday and Tuesday (or as long as stock lasts).

The Sony WH-1000XM2 are excellent headphones and that was reflected in our review. They have been surpassed by the WH-1000XM3s but they’re still excellent performers. The audio performance is excellent, perhaps not as good as its main rivals, but they’re more expensive than the WH-1000xM2. The touch controls on the right ear are very responsive and the noise cancellation is very effective. As an all-round package they’re fantastic. Thanks to this Black Friday Deal, they’re available at a tempting price for anyone who considers themselves as an audiophile.

